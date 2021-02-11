Bollard Group LLC Sells 9,968 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bollard Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,968 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Truist lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Shares of AJG traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.71. 4,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,362. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $805,248.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,434 shares of company stock worth $5,949,213. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

