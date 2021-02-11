Bollard Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bollard Group LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders purchased 36,100 shares of company stock worth $151,278. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,444. The company has a market cap of $142.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

