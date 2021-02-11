BOLT Price Reaches $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. BOLT has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $202,750.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00058438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.17 or 0.01103811 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00054059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.34 or 0.05358823 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00026830 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00019067 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003983 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00035485 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

