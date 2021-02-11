BOMB (BOMB) Market Cap Achieves $509,074.06

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, BOMB has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001167 BTC on exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $509,074.06 and $193,645.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,711.25 or 0.99734990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00034470 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00081369 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000205 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 912,949 coins and its circulating supply is 912,161 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

BOMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.