Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Shares Gap Down to $0.73

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.73, but opened at $0.66. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 10,023,801 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBD.B shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.35 to C$0.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.43 to C$0.55 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$0.45 and set an “underpeform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.44.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

