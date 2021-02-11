Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Shares Gap Down to $0.94

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $0.85. Bombardier shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 122,279 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.63.

Bombardier Company Profile (TSE:BBD.A)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

