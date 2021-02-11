Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Invests $7.51 Million in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,511,000. Accenture makes up about 8.6% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.58.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $259.25. 27,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,650. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.25. The stock has a market cap of $170.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $19,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,717,214 shares of company stock valued at $155,795,198 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.