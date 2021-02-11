Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Purchases New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 3.3% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,366,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,944 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 356,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.53. The stock had a trading volume of 66,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,592. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

