Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Takes $4.76 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 84,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 5.4% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 66,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the period.

SCHZ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,460. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.02. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $56.98.

