Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $160,586.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,384.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $19,114,755. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $240.27. 223,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,280,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.28. The company has a market cap of $219.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

