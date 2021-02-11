Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Booking by 1,402.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at $257,844,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at $218,549,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 13.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 119,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,006,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,942.73.

BKNG stock opened at $2,141.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,290.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,121.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,917.60.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

