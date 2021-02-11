Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Lifted by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Booking by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Booking by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in Booking by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG stock traded up $7.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,149.61. 15,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,004. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,290.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,121.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,917.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,942.73.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

