BOOM (BOOM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,068.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOOM has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $7,068.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00057963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.38 or 0.01086384 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00054817 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.06 or 0.05269396 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 66.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00026397 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00019071 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00035971 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,222,715 coins and its circulating supply is 782,191,982 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.