Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Hits $29.66

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $263,243.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One Boosted Finance token can currently be bought for $29.66 or 0.00061151 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00051814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.91 or 0.00255453 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00095278 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00077103 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00085599 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00060556 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

