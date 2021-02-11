BOScoin Reaches Market Cap of $538,443.77 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, BOScoin has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. BOScoin has a total market cap of $538,443.77 and $165.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 111.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003311 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000051 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

