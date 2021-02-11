Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Boston Pizza Royalties has a twelve month low of C$19.36 and a twelve month high of C$23.48.

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.93 million for the quarter.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

