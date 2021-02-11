Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -262.32, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $55.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $62,079.84. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 19,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $904,407.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,661.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,988. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

