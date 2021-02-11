Bottos (BTO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $151,799.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. Bottos has a market cap of $1.77 million and $151,799.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00057612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.62 or 0.01077201 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 87.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00054308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,539.78 or 0.05400231 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026781 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00019688 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00034212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

