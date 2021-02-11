Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) and Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Critical Comparison

Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) and Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Boulder Growth & Income Fund and Solar Senior Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boulder Growth & Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Solar Senior Capital 37.91% 8.50% 3.86%

12.1% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Solar Senior Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Solar Senior Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boulder Growth & Income Fund and Solar Senior Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boulder Growth & Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Solar Senior Capital $40.09 million 5.95 $22.94 million $1.41 10.54

Solar Senior Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Boulder Growth & Income Fund.

Dividends

Boulder Growth & Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Solar Senior Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Solar Senior Capital pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Solar Senior Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and Solar Senior Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boulder Growth & Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Solar Senior Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Solar Senior Capital has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.40%. Given Solar Senior Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Solar Senior Capital is more favorable than Boulder Growth & Income Fund.

Volatility and Risk

Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Senior Capital has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital beats Boulder Growth & Income Fund on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, L.L.C. It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies across all capitalizations, as well as in fixed income securities issued by companies. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up security picking approach, focusing on such factors as defensible businesses with solid financial positions and strong operating track records to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Composite Index. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. was formed on December 7, 1972 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans. The fund prefers debt investments between $5 million and $30 million in companies with EBITDA between $20 million and $60 million.

