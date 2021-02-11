Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,029 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.9% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 15,422 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,393,871 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,203,265,000 after buying an additional 1,026,766 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $242.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $245.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.63.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

