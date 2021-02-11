Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Update

Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 272.5% from the January 14th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Brainsway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 417,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Brainsway in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brainsway in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. 18.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brainsway alerts:

Shares of BWAY stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Brainsway has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $99.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Brainsway had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brainsway will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brainsway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Brainsway Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Brainsway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainsway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.