Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,470 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.52.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,115,769 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $187.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $191.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.18.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

