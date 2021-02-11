Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Increases Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after buying an additional 27,854 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.15%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

