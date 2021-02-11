Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases 2,372 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $204.90 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITW. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

