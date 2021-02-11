Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases 6,933 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 261.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $251,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 22.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 35.1% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $245.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $254.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.62.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

