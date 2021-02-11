Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 15,976 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,976 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average of $28.94. The company has a market cap of $203.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

