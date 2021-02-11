Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Takes Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of Deckers Outdoor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.63.

NYSE:DECK opened at $320.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $336.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.72, for a total value of $3,760,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,386 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,017.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,844,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,660,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,849,659 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.