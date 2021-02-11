Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,445 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Martin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total value of $191,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,943.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total value of $6,507,364.23. Insiders sold 28,659 shares of company stock worth $10,512,983 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZBRA stock opened at $427.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $398.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.99. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $429.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.44.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

