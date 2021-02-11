Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 83.1% from the January 14th total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,585,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, Director Marc Fogassa sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMIX remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 100,445,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,263,031. Brazil Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

Brazil Minerals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration business in Brazil. It owns mineral rights for gold, diamonds, cobalt, copper, lithium, manganese, nickel, industrial sand, granite, feldspar, titanium, iron, and rare earths, as well as precious gems, such as aquamarine, beryl, and tourmaline.

