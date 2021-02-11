Bread Trading Up 71% Over Last 7 Days (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Bread has a total market capitalization of $15.93 million and $1.14 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bread has traded up 71% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $524.78 or 0.01084047 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00054804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.35 or 0.05317854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00026501 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00018892 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00034939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

BRD is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.