Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Update

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the January 14th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.42. 26,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 0.41. Bridgestone has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.83.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bridgestone will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRDCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bridgestone from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

