Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.04). Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 123.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,475. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $177.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $57,760.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 5,810 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $999,842.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,482,653.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,240 shares of company stock worth $9,967,722. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 139,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,174 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,729,000 after buying an additional 47,869 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 614.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 23,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

