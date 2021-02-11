British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,920 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BATS. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,792 ($36.48) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,511.83 ($45.88).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,698 ($35.25) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,735.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,678.74. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,492.50 ($45.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of £61.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.