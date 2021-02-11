BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.16 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Pinterest by 233.6% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,481,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.27.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $95,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $6,634,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,634,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,980,396 shares of company stock worth $137,810,413 over the last ninety days.

NYSE PINS opened at $81.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.29. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $86.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

