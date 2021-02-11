BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.21 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $200.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.76 and its 200-day moving average is $195.74. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.83.

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $305,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $201,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,233. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,280 shares of company stock worth $3,652,367 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

