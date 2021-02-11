BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.53 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $104.82 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.31 and its 200-day moving average is $99.99.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $257,408.22. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at $345,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,676 shares of company stock worth $1,768,520. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.