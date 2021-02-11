BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.88 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Centene by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Centene by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,420,000 after buying an additional 34,771 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centene by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 142,111 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Centene by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $776,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.04.

CNC opened at $61.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.