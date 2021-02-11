BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715,120 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,038 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.27% of Hudbay Minerals worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 84.9% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HBM shares. CIBC started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $10.75 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

HBM opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.57.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

