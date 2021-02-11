BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,624.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total transaction of $6,271,755.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,595.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,984 shares of company stock worth $20,511,157 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $244.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.08. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $268.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

