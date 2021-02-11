BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the third quarter worth $286,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in ANSYS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 45,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in ANSYS by 26.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $2,740,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSS opened at $386.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.46 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.07 and a 12-month high of $390.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.