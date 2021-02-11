BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 21.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 1.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MET opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $55.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.03.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

