BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 48.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,418,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,044 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,622,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 25.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after purchasing an additional 825,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 32.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,576,000 after purchasing an additional 513,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of PSX opened at $76.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.80. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $92.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.