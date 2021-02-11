BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,470 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $60.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.79 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

