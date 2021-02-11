BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,181 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 71.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 164.6% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, 140166 lowered shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.