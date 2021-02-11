BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 436 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 49.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $266.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.64. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,773.35 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

