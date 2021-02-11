BRK (OTCMKTS:BRKK) Trading Up 42.8%

BRK, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRKK) shares were up 42.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 3,585 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 1,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71.

About BRK (OTCMKTS:BRKK)

BRK, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and sale of blind repair kits. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

