Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Lowered by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.6% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 127,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Broadcom by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 30,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,329,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $473.97. 17,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,319. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $449.39 and its 200 day moving average is $386.91. The stock has a market cap of $192.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $478.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

