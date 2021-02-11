Brokerages Anticipate Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to Announce -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) will report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Verrica Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.76). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 360.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRCA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.57. 33,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,571. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.30.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.