Brokerages Expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will report sales of $4.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.30 million and the highest is $4.60 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 232.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.
On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $14.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.10 million to $14.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.22 million, with estimates ranging from $19.09 million to $32.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%. The business had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 647,034 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,812,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 333,146 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CASI stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. The company has a market cap of $396.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.41.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.
Further Reading: Cost of Debt
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.