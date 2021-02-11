Brokerages Expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will report sales of $4.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.30 million and the highest is $4.60 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 232.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $14.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.10 million to $14.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.22 million, with estimates ranging from $19.09 million to $32.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%. The business had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 647,034 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,812,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 333,146 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. The company has a market cap of $396.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.41.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

