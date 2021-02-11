Brokerages Expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) to Announce -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $6.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.20).

Several research firms have issued reports on HGEN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. National Securities began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humanigen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Humanigen stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65.

In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $486,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,469,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,901,004.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 390,846 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,013. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,459,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,256,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth $1,046,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

